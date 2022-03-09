Girl Scouts of America turns 110 years old this year and troops all over the country will be throwing anniversary parties. The outreach programs of Girl Scouts all across the country have a year-round impact on both participants and the community. The premier leadership organization for girls gives them the opportunity to reach greatness and transform their communities.
These goals are set forth in the Girl Scout mission statement: to build “girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.” The Girl Scout Promise each girl makes takes it a step further: “On my honor, I will try: to serve God and my country, to help people at all times and to live by the Girl Scout Law.”
The Girl Scout Law states: “I will do my best to be: honest and fair, friendly and helpful, considerate and caring, courageous and strong and responsible for what I say and do; and to: respect myself and others, respect authority, use resources wisely, make the world a better place, and be a sister to every Girl Scout.”
Core values include: service, leadership, perseverance, growth, empowerment and leadership. Girls have access to all kinds of activities that include everything from camping and environmental skills to new dance moves and business skills. They learn about art, becoming independent, staying healthy and working together as a team.
While an anniversary of 110 years is important, Girl Scouts celebrate each March.
“We spend an entire week every year thinking about and celebrating all the great things about Girl Scouts,” Giles County Service Unit Manager Trina Parks explained.
According to GSA, “Girl Scout Week is celebrated each March, starting with Girl Scout Sunday and ending with Girl Scout Sabbath on a Saturday, and it always includes Girl Scouts’ birthday, March 12.”
On Sunday, Girl Scouts dedicate themselves to thinking about their beliefs and how they apply to the Girl Scout Law. It’s a time to reflect on how faith applies to their family and its connection with Girl Scout values.
Next up is “Make a Change Monday.” Girl Scouts everywhere focus on intentional decisions and small, positive changes and how their community is affected by them. They look for simple steps to improve something — a part of the community or their own self-esteem.
“Girl Scouts all over Giles County have taken part in all kinds of projects large and small,” Parks shared. “Troop 1097 collected supplies for School Nurses to help during the pandemic.
“Troop 1781 stayed busy throughout the year by making blankets for the OB Department at STRHS Pulaski for newborns. We made 34 blankets, 20 burping cloths and 12 nursing blankets; and they also collected stuffed animals for the hospital as well.
“Our Scouts have stayed busy doing what they could to serve the community during a difficult time,” Parks continued. “They used their imaginations and raked a lot of leaves for seniors. They also collected and donated toys for the Toys for Tots program.”
Girl Scouts everywhere through the history of the program share a special bond. On Tradition Tuesday, traditions big and small are honored through friendship circle, SWAPs and many more traditions.
“One of the most important traditions they participate in is their bridging program where they move from one level to another, like brownies to juniors,” Parks explained.
On Girl Scout Way Wednesday, Girl Scouts ask themselves what it means to be a Scout. They focus on what they have learned during each stage of the program from Daisy, to Junior, Ambassador and all points in between. How have they changed? What’s stayed the same?
On Thursday, they are encouraged to take action. To achieve the Girl Scouts Highest Award, each Scout must start planning a Take Action Project and that means finding something you are passionate about. They research causes and organizations and contact adult mentors to become project advisors. They set a date for completion and, no matter where they are in the process, they make one new decision.
As the week continues, Friday is Girl Scout Spirit Day and Jummah. Girl Scouts wear their T-Shirts with pride and tell their story or maybe even have a troop adventure. Jummah celebrates the powerful ties between Girl Scouting and Faith.
To wrap the week up on Saturday, a troop is invited to have a birthday party. Girl Scout Sabbath is meant to celebrate all things Girl Scout and its connection to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.