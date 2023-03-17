Girl Scouts was founded by Juliette Gordon Low in 1912, and for 111 years, girl scouts have recited this pledge before every meeting: “On my honor, I will try: to serve God and my country, to help people at all times and to live by the Girl Scout Law.”
The Girl Scout Law is equally straight-forward: “I will do my best to be honest and fair, friendly and helpful, considerate and caring, courageous and strong, and responsible for what I say and do, and to respect myself and others, respect authority, use resources wisely, make the world a better place, and be a sister to every Girl Scout.”
The steadfast mission of the program remains essentially the same in 2023, and the Girl Scout Promise and Law are shared by every member of Girl Scouting. The Girl Scout Promise is the way girl scouts agree to act everyday toward one another and other people and the Girl Scout Law outlines a way to act towards one another and the world.
Girls scouts take this very seriously but not so seriously that there is not time for fun, making new friends and going on fantastic new adventures.
“All our scouts get the opportunity to do big things,” local Troop Leader Trina Parks said.
One of the major focuses of the group is the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, which revolves around activities that will help each girl grow, earn badges, sell cookies, explore the outdoors and work on projects that make a difference in their community.
The Discover program will help each participant find out who they are, what they care about and where their talents lie. With the Connect program, the scouts get the opportunity to connect with other people locally and globally and learn to make a difference to the world. Take Action encourages girls to do something to make the world a better place.
Girls involved in scouting can count on doing more than they ever thought they would, they will have the capability to dream bigger dreams and change the world. At first glance, rock climbing and selling cookies don’t seem to be catalysts for changing the world, but they are. The girl scouts of Giles County, from brownies to the seniors know this.
There are all sorts of ways in which local scouts work to achieve their goals for badges and awards. Giles county girls expanded their knowledge of science this year by participating in mixing primary colors while learning the colors of the rainbow and prism; they also learned about polymers. These activities helped them to earn their scientists badges.
The scouts have also worked on countless projects for the benefit of the community, from parks to feeding the hungry. Girl scouts offers awards as a way for girls and volunteers to continue their Girl Scout Journey and receive recognition for their efforts. The Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards are the highest honors a girl scout can receive.
The Bronze Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Junior can earn with her team of fellow scouts. Earning the Bronze Award involves the time to complete the journey and a suggested minimum of 20 hours building the team, exploring the community, choosing the projects, planning it, putting the plan in motion and spreading the word about the project.
The Silver Award, available to Cadettes, can be earned with a group or solo and involves selecting a project that can make an impact on an issue in your community, making and executing a plan, and sharing the story.
The highest award in Girl Scouting is reserved for seniors and ambassadors — the Gold Award. Girl scouts who earn their Gold Award have completed a lengthy and involved project that involves identifying an issue, research root causes and solutions, coming up with a plan and putting together a team of experts and community leaders to help execute it successfully.
Wherever and for whatever reason girl scouts in Giles County gather, they make lifelong friends, have fun, learn and create. They learn who they are individually and as part of a team, they polish leadership and social skills and learn to care for others.
“That is one of our goals, to make sure that the scouts have a sense of community and giving back,” Parks concluded.
