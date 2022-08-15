Nearly 350 girls in the Columbia Service Area have joined the network of more than 7,000 Girl Scouts in Middle Tennessee on a mission to make new friends, explore the outdoors, and build a better world.
“You can’t teach character. You can’t teach confidence. You can’t teach courage. Those are things that happen from experience,” said Agenia Clark, President and CEO of Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee. “Girl Scouts is an experience.”
The Girl Scout experience in Middle Tennessee has multiple camp properties for troops to visit throughout the year and gives girls the opportunity to try outdoor adventure activities like archery, rock climbing, and zipline. Other times, Girl Scouts look toward their futures by mentoring younger girls, exploring career options, and gaining financial literacy skills through the Girl Scout Cookie Program.
“Now more than ever, it is important to give girls an outlet where they can form bonds with one another and grow important skills that they will use for life. There are so many opportunities for girls to not only get more experienced in their current interests, but also develop new ones through badge earning and programs,” Regional Executive Hannah McCravy shares. “All of this is possible through amazing volunteers who step up to lead troops of girls who truly make the world a better place. If you are interested in leading a troop or getting involved in Girl Scouts, we can't wait to have you join us!”
Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee is currently welcoming girls in kindergarten through 12th grade to join, and financial assistance is available. If you are interested in joining, contact Hannah McCravy at (931) 490-8660 or [email protected].
—GSMTN
