Kelsee Berryman and fiancé Nathan Gomillion of Pulaski announce the birth of their daughter, Paislee James Gomillion, at 10:48 a.m. July 2, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
The baby weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Melissa and Tony Gomillion of Pulaski and Annette and Michael Berryman of Adamsville.
Great-grandparents are Lyman Bearden of Adamsville, Daphne Elaine Gray of Birmingham, Ala., Noreen and Herbert William Whitestone Jr. of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Wanda Jolene and Martin Lee Hartley Sr. of Knoxville.
Great-great grandfather is James Gray of Birmingham, Ala.
