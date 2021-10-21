Fall/Halloween Events
Thursday, October 21
Come taste chili made by teams of locals, as well as cornbread, cookies and drinks.
Pulaski Courthouse Square
5:30pm - 7:00pm
$3 children, $7 adults
Saturday, October 23
Vendors, games for the kids, great food, and music
Minor Hill Community Building
2:00pm - 9:00pm
$5 per person, $20 family max
Join us for the Fall Festial Halloween Parade first with the Fall Festival to follow!! Trunk or Treating, Music by Mike Pellum and line dancing from Danny’s group, music from Straight Broke, performance from Boo Crew 👻🎃 Great food vendors and local restaurants as well!
30489 Ardmore Ave, Ardmore, AL
5:00pm - 9:00pm
Free
Lawrenceburg Downtown Square
5:00pm - 9:00pm
Free
Sunday, October 24
Second Street Church Fall Festival
Come dressed up with your favorite candy bucket! Enjoy games, booths, decorated car trunks, and CANDY!
Second Street Church of Christ, 300 N. Second St.
5:00pm
Free
Wednesday, October 27
UT Southern BOO Out
Wear your costumes and bring your candy bucket!
UT Southern Commuter Parking Lot, across from The Martin theater, Pulaski
6:00pm - 7:30pm
Free
Saturday, October 30
The 1st annual Howling Hustle 5k is a fun fall race for all ages! Get in the Halloween spirit if you wish - special awards for best runner's costume! Race follows bush-hogged paths through open, gently rolling fields. No pavement or big hills here! Great for runners young and old.
Wolf Gap, 2718 Tarpley Shop Rd., Pulaski
8:00 am
Register before October 24th for an early bird discount - adults $17, youth $15. After October 24th, registration goes up to adults $20/youth $17. Online registration closes at 11:59pm on Thursday October 28th. In-person registration available on the day of the race.
Registration includes a t-shirt.
Trick or Treating on the Square & Sam Davis/Trunk or Treat
Pulaski Courthouse Square
3:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Free
Trunk or Treat
Highland Baptist Church, 1823 Mill Street, Pulaski
3:30pm - 5:30pm
Wonderfully Bonkers Wonderland
Wonderfully Bonkers Wonderland Maze indoors. Food, entertainment and games outside.
Anointed Athletics, 211 Village Square, Pulaski
4:00pm - 7:00pm
Free
Sunday, October 31
The Well Fall Festival
Hot dogs, chili, hot chocolate, candy, games, fun, and maybe a few other surprises.Yes there will be a chili contest, so if your chili is the best, bring it.
The Well 1832 Kay Drive, Pulaski
5:00pm
Free
Pumpkin Patches
Corn maze, giant slide, rolling pipe slide, slippery slide, tire mountain, tether ball, tic tac toe, hop scotch, corn hole, horse shoe, see saw, giant hay stack, hay hurdles, animals, ladder walk, picnic tables, and lots of props for pics. Come out and visit our family farm and have fun with the kiddies!
8076 Columbia Hwy, Pulaski
10:00 - 6:00 Monday - Saturday
1:00 - 5:00 on Sunday.
Admission to the fun area is $7.00 per person with 3 years and under free.
Pumpkins at this time are $10:00 for jack o lantern size.
Phone: 931-363-5744.
The annual Fall Festival is filled with attractions, events, rides, and endless things to do. From the largest pumpkin patch in the Tennessee Valley to the fun-filled Corn Maze, there’s always something to do at Lyon Family Farms.
130 Bellview Rd Taft, TN
1:00pm - 6:00pm Sun/Weds/Thurs
1:00pm - 8:00pm Friday - Fireworks at 7pm
9:00am - 6:00pm Sunday
Tickets at the Gate $18.95, Online $15.95. 2 and under free
Phone: (931) 438-9938
4 Corn Cribs, Hay rides to pick pumpkins, Barnyard playground featuring (2) 40 foot tube slides, Pedal Kart Track, Three Jumping Pillows, Barnyard Animals, 2 Corn Trains, 90 ft Fun Slides, Photo Opps
8414 Moores Mill Rd, # A Meridianville, AL
October 20th-22nd & 27th-29th 1-8pm
SATURDAY, October 23rd 9:00am - 9:00pm
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30TH---DESTRUCTION DAY 9AM-FIREWORKS AT DARK
$15 per person age 2 and above.
Phone: (256) 828-8288
Named Nashville's "#1 Fun Farm" - five years in a row! More to see and more to do ...Lucky Ladd's offers 50+ activities for all ages.
4374 Rocky Glade Rd Eagleville, TN
Thur-Sat: 10AM to 6PM
Sun: 12PM to 5PM
Tickets $14-$36 per person aged two and up - buy in advance online to reserve a spot
Haunts
Death Ridge Haunted Attraction
Come and see what makes Death Ridge different. Join us on Friday and Saturday nights in October from 7-11 to experience a truly immersive experience in horror.
346 Campbellsville Pk. Ethridge, TN
Haunted Woods - $15
Corn Maze - $10
Friday and Saturday nights in October from 7-11
24952 US 72 Athens, AL
$20 General Admission, $30 Slash Pass (Cut the line!)
$2 Off Groups of 15+, $3 Off for Military, Police & Fire Dept.
October 22 & 29 - 7-11pm
October 23 & 30 - 6-11pm (open one hour early (6:00 pm). The attractions are less spooky without the darkness. If you are hesitant to do the attractions, then this is the time to test it. )
1431 Carters Creek Pike, Columbia, TN
We HIGHLY SUGGEST buying your TICKETS ONLINE in advance.
ENTERTAINMENT ZONE- $15.00 (All Hayride, Hillbilly Holler, & Combo Passes include admission into The Entertainment Zone.) HILLBILLY HOLLAR - $25.00, ZOMBIE PAINTBALL HAYRIDE - $25.00, COMBO PASS TO BOTH ATTRACTIONS - $40.00,
