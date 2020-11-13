A global pandemic has done little to slow down the tireless work of Operation Christmas Child (OCC) volunteers as the project once again seeks to provide both gift-filled shoeboxes and hope to children in need around the world.
More than 4,000 drop-off locations will open their doors to receive thoughtfully packed shoeboxes Nov. 16-23, including First Baptist Church of Pulaski, which has served as a drop-off location since 2013. These shoeboxes are filled with toys, school supplies, hygiene items, clothing and all sorts of goodies that many of us may take for granted, but can mean the world to children in need. Thanks to the dedicated work of local relay center coordinator Jenn Williams and her team of volunteers, FBC has already packed 722 shoeboxes before even opening the doors for National Collection Week.
“It’s no surprise that even during a pandemic, individuals have risen to the occasion to support this great cause,” Williams said. “I believe more people have seen the importance of everyday items this year like toilet paper, and have a stronger connection to providing the basic needs of children around the world like toothbrushes, soap, wash cloths and school supplies. During the pandemic, supporters are looking to websites like Amazon to purchase items in bulk to fill multiple boxes.”
While the pandemic has not changed the servant hearts of those who volunteer their time and resources for this worthy project, it has altered the method in which drop-off locations will operate this year. Those who would like to donate a shoebox gift will now drop off their donation via a drive-thru option in which project volunteers will come out to accept the shoeboxes rather than donors needing to come inside. While a volunteer unloads an individual’s donations, supporters have the option to fill out a drop-off form using their own cellphone.
Williams knows first-hand the difference a shoebox can make as she and husband Paul are adoptive parents whose children received shoeboxes as well. OCC not only gives children hope through physical gifts and the knowledge that a person cares, though. The project also seeks to share the hope of the Gospel of Jesus Christ with children who receive shoeboxes.
“Every box we make each year is connected to a child somewhere in the world that is missing something — maybe it’s soap to feel clean, school supplies so that they may attend school, a soft toy to comfort them during the cold nights or the love of Jesus. It’s my goal to meet each of these tangible needs in every box I participate in assembling, so that these children can understand the love of Jesus. This year, we received about a dozen letters through email from children in Zambia who received boxes that we included our email addresses in. These letters were filled with appreciation and hope from the children and their caregivers. Their gratitude was expressed in songs, photos and an extension of prayer,” Williams said.
Those wanting to pack a shoebox can find out more at samaritanspurse.org/occ where helpful information such as frequently asked questions and guides on packing a shoebox are available. Labels are also available so those who are interested can track their shoebox’s journey which will end in the grateful arms of a child in need. Those who pack a shoebox are encouraged to include a check for $9 to cover the full cost of shipping, or make a donation online.
Finally, for those who may not have time to pack a shoebox themselves, OCC offers a hands-free “Build a Box Online” feature in which individuals can pick from an array of items to include in their shoebox gift and pay a flat rate to have their shoebox assembled for them on-site. This feature can be found at samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline.
The FBC drop-off location will be accepting shoebox donations from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday of National Collection week as well as noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, and 8-10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
For more information on how to pack a shoebox or volunteer with the local project, call Williams at 931-478-6844.
