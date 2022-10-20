The Giles County Historical Society will host its quarterly meeting Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Giles County Public Library. The featured speaker will be Leigh Ann Gardener, author of To Care for the Sick and Bury the Dead: African American Lodges and Cemeteries in Tennessee.
“I will be discussing African American fraternal and benevolent lodges in Tennessee and the social safety net that they provided to their members during their heyday between 1865 and 1930,” Gardener said.
Gardener received her MA in History with an emphasis in Public History from Middle Tennessee State University. While there, she became interested in the research and documentation of African American history during a turn at the Center for Historic Preservation as a graduate student and later as a member of the center’s staff.
During her studies, Gardner discovered the significance of Benevolent Orders like the Prince Hall Freemasons and the Sons of Ham along with other African American lodges that created a social safety net during the period between 1865 and 1930 across Tennessee. These groups provided their members with opportunities to socialize, build leadership skills and to provide sick and death benefits.
These groups left behind a legacy that has endured through the cemeteries left behind as tributes to their members and their families. The Tennessee landscape is dotted with these cemeteries, but their histories are largely unknown. Gardener’s book sheds a much-needed light on the subject and is an invaluable resource for genealogists, historians and family members.
“I will be focusing my discussion on the network of cemeteries that these lodges created in Tennessee, and how the legacy of these groups endures,” Gardener explained. “I will also spend a part of my presentation discussing some of the specific African American lodges and cemeteries that existed in Giles County.”
The meeting is FREE to the public and members of the GCHS. If you are interested in joining or volunteering for the society or for more information on their programs, call the Giles County Public Library at 363-2720 and asked to speak to someone with the Historical Society, or visit gilescountylibrary.org
