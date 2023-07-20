The Pulaski Rotary Club will soon celebrate its 100th anniversary, and the Giles County Historical Society will showcase the organization and its history at the July 23 quarterly meeting.
Rotarians throughout the club’s history have impacted Giles County through their community-mindedness and service to others, tenets found in the pillars of the organization, which focuses on service and high ethical standards.
Rotary was the vision of Paul Harris, a Chicago attorney, for whom the organization’s highest honor is named. Harris formed the club so that professionals with diverse backgrounds could share ideas and forge lifelong friendships and affiliations. The organization gradually evolved into a civic organization whose goal it was to extend humanitarian services.
From the early days of its inception, it was clear what the civic organization would stand for. Rotary’s motto is Service Above Self. At meetings held around the world, members recite “The Four Way Test,” asking “of the things we think, say or do: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?”
Today, Rotary Clubs exist all over the United States and the world. And as the Pulaski Rotary Club prepares to mark 100 years of service, the Giles County Historical Society will welcome local attorney and longtime Rotarian Chris Williams as the presenter for GCHS’s program this Sunday.
Williams has been a Rotary member for 23 years, dividing his time between the Lawrenceburg club, where he served as their youngest president, and the Pulaski club, where he actually began his service with Rotary in 1989 as a member of Interact at Giles County High School. He currently serves as District Governor Nominee for Rotary’s 59-club District 6760 and will become the first District Governor from the Pulaski Club when he fills the 2025-26 term.
The Giles County Historical Society quarterly program is FREE and open to the public. The meeting will be held at the Giles County Public Library in Pulaski Sunday, July 23, at 2 p.m.
For more information, call the library at 363-2720 and ask to speak with whoever is on duty in the GCHS Research Room.
