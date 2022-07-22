The Giles County Historical Society will welcome Giles County Native Claudia Oakes as the speaker at its Quarterly Program Sunday, July 24, at 2 p.m. The program, FREE to the public, will be held at the Giles County Public Library and masks are required.
Oakes has served in several capacities over the years in the museum world. She was the first female curator hired by the esteemed National Air and Space Museum, Smithsonian Institution; assistant director for operations, Utah Museum of Natural History; executive director of chieftains, Museum/Major Ridge Home in Rome, Ga., just to name a few.
Oakes also served as a museum assessment program reviewer and a museum accreditation reviewer for the American Alliance of Museums and as a Museums for America grant program reviewer for the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
“We are truly fortunate to have a career museum professional here in Pulaski who is a native Giles Countian,” GCHS President John Lancaster said. “She can talk with authority about the importance of local museums to their communities.”
Museums all across the country, large and small, serve to educate and inspire. What does that mean to your community? Wherever your interests lie within your personal community — an interest in history, art or sports — there is a museum for everyone. On a larger scale, museums aid in tourism dollars and a sense of well-being, helping us to feel proud of where we live and who we are. All areas that Oakes will touch on.
At the end of the meeting, a few important items from the Historical Society’s collection will be highlighted.
“Having speakers at our quarterly meetings is in part due to the financial support of our members,” Lancaster said. “Being a membership-based organization provides the revenue to offer free access to our museum, a quarterly bulletin and speakers at our quarterly meetings. These meetings provide an opportunity for our membership to gather and learn more about topics that relate to Giles County. Many of the out-of-state members anticipate receiving the quarterly bulletin to stay connected with our community.”
Editor’s Note: Oakes’ program, originally set for January 2022, was postponed due to a rise in COVID cases and a scheduling conflict.
