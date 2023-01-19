The Giles County Historical Society will host guest speaker Walter Green at its first quarterly meeting of 2023.
The event is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Giles County Public Library and is FREE to the public.
Green is the author of “The Nashville and Decatur in the Civil War — A History of an Embattled Railroad.” The retired professional civil/structural engineer has worked overseas for a consulting firm and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“I was motivated to undertake the project because no one had thoroughly researched and written on the subject,” Green said. “The railroad is located in almost exactly the same place it was 160 years ago. It, like the battlefields, is a highly visible reminder of the war. Its story needed to be told.
“The N&D was important to the federals because they used it to supply men, animals and supplies to allow their armies to gain a stronger foothold in the South, including supplying Gen. Sherman for his invasion of Georgia.
“It became a weapon that the federals used against the Confederacy and was highly contested because the Confederate Army and its sympathizers tried incessantly to disrupt the railroad’s operation while the federals worked hard to keep it open.”
The book is a description of the work of four of the key federal men who were responsible in large part for railroad bridges, trestles and fortifications. The presentation will include the significance of the railroad, it’s military activity near the railroad and freed blacks, U.S. Colored Troops and contraband camps. Also discussed will be research on the section of track on the N&D during the war at the railroad’s one tunnel located in southern Giles County.
The program promises to be a fascinating glimpse into a piece of Giles County’s past. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
For more information or to learn how to volunteer for or join the GCHS, call 363-2720.
