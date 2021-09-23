The Giles County Honor Guard presents colors in remembrance of 9/11 at the Giles County High School Bobcats’ game Sept. 10. Submitted
Latest
- Bridgeforth Crowns Homecoming Queen
- Chancellor's Corner: ‘Great Signs of Things to Come’
- Minor Hill Hires New City Recorder
- ‘Thank You, First Responders’
- Honor Guard Presents Colors
- Letter: Honor Guard Postpones Fund-Raiser
- Bobcats-Patriots Game Canceled Amid COVID Concerns
- Raiders Unable to Hand Cascade First Loss
- Raider Golf Wins District, Bobcats Take Third
- Commission Sets Committees, More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.