The Giles County Honor Guard receives a $500 gift from Richmond Life Investment Co. of Ardmore, Ala. Honor Guard Commander Jerome Arnell (left) receives the donation from Richmond Life representative Paul VanManen in the presence of (continuing from left) Honor Guard Captain Rick Prukop, Co-Commander Larry Dunnavant and Secretary Harold Glover.   Ken Webb / GC Honor Guard

