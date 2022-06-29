Each Fourth of July, we celebrate Independence Day, the anniversary of the adoption of the United States Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress. It’s that fun summer holiday that requires no gift giving, just barbecue, parades, flags and fireworks!
Pulaski knows how to celebrate on a grand scale and wants you to kick off the holiday weekend with its annual event at Sharewood Park. The community is invited to come join the fun Friday, July 1, for music, food, fun and a true showing of local patriotism capped off with an extraordinary fireworks display.
The parking lot will open at 4:30 p.m. for drop-offs only and the staged festivities will begin at 5:45 p.m. as local, active and veteran military personnel are honored by the Giles County Honor Guard. Hometown heroes from emergency services will be recognized by County Executive Melissa Greene.
Buck Sixx will take the stage at 6 p.m. and the Derrick Newton Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
You are encouraged to bring your own picnic blanket or chairs for seating. You can bring your own food and beverages as well — NO ALCOHOL — or purchase food from any of the vendors set up at the park.
“We want you to make plans to end your week and start your holiday weekend with us at Sharewood Park Amphitheater,” Pulaski Parks Program Coordinator Darlene Slinger said.
For questions, call the park at 363-4666.
