Giles County’s very own Baby New Year made her debut Jan. 2 at STRHS Pulaski.
Baby girl Auriella Haniya Marie Hayes was born at 11:50 a.m. to parents, Jessica and Jonas Hayes of Pulaski.
Auriella, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, was delivered by Dr. Bert Warren.
Welcoming her home are brothers, Anthony, 7, Kolton, 4, and JJ, 19 months.
Per tradition, Baby New Year and her parents were showered with an assortment of gifts from the STRHS Pulaski Childbirth Center including a bassinet, diapers, clothing, swaddles and an assortment of daily essentials.
For the seventh-consecutive year, the Giles County Quirky Quilters were prepared for baby Auriella’s arrival, presenting the newborn with a hand-quilted baby quilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.