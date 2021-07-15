RC-JoJos

JoJo’s Sports Cards & Memorabilia celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Giles Chamber. Cutting the ribbon are (from left) Coty Moore, Joshua Grider, Skyy Grider, Heather Ayres, David Hamilton, Trinity Grider, Jennifer Collins, Andy Harvey, Derek Hagan and Trevvy Trevarthen. Located on North First Street in Pulaski, JoJo’s is home-owned and home-operated, boasting thousands of cards, boxes, hats, jerseys, autographed pieces and Pokémon.   Giles Chamber / Submitted

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.