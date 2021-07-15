JoJo’s Sports Cards & Memorabilia celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Giles Chamber. Cutting the ribbon are (from left) Coty Moore, Joshua Grider, Skyy Grider, Heather Ayres, David Hamilton, Trinity Grider, Jennifer Collins, Andy Harvey, Derek Hagan and Trevvy Trevarthen. Located on North First Street in Pulaski, JoJo’s is home-owned and home-operated, boasting thousands of cards, boxes, hats, jerseys, autographed pieces and Pokémon. Giles Chamber / Submitted
