Mary Gately Pfeiffer has been named the 2022 National Dairy Month Chairman for Giles County.
Pfeiffer was honored May 26 at the Tennessee June Dairy Month Kickoff Event at Battle Mountain Farm in College Grove. The event included recognition from Brian Flowers, president of the American Dairy Association of Tennessee, and Jeff Aiken, deputy commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The official kickoff celebration recognized Tennessee 4-H members’ efforts to promote National Dairy Month in Tennessee.
Co-sponsored by The Dairy Alliance, the American Dairy Association of Tennessee, 4-H and the Tennessee Farm Bureau, National Dairy Month activities are designed to communicate the value of milk and other dairy products to Tennessee consumers. Chairpersons play a vital role in spreading dairy’s message in their communities.
Pfeiffer, a sophomore, is the daughter of Bill and Kristen Pfeiffer. Pfeiffer participates in dance, theatre, youth group and horseback riding. She is an active member of her 4-H chapter, participating in demonstrations, speech contests and livestock judgings.
“We wish Mary much success in her role of communicating the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy products to the people in Giles County,” Flowers said. “Mary will appreciate the cooperation of the people there. Her interest and enthusiasm will result in a better-informed community from which all will benefit.”
Originally deemed “National Milk Month” by American grocers in 1937, National Dairy Month began to promote dairy consumption during peak milk production in the summer. Today, June’s National Dairy Month continues celebrating with the southeast’s communities and companies through festivals, contests and even a special night dedicated to dairy farmers at the ballpark.
In 2021, there were an estimated 28,000 Tennessee dairy cows living on 130 dairy farms producing 59 million gallons of milk. The top five milk producing Tennessee counties were: Loudon, Bradley, Monroe, McMinn and Claiborne.
This year’s theme, “Journey to the Center of the Dairy Farm,” encourages families to make milk their first beverage choice due to its unique package of vitamins, minerals and nutrients that are an essential part of a healthy diet. With local media and farm bureaus, dairy farmers will be working alongside The Dairy Alliance to engage consumers through social media, radio contests, T-Shirt giveaways, events and more.
For more information on how you can celebrate National Dairy Month, visit thedairyalliance.com/dairy-farming/june-dairy-month/ .
—The Dairy Alliance
