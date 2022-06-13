The Giles County Branch of the NAACP will host its inaugural Juneteenth celebration Sunday June 19.
The free, family-friendly event will be held from 3-8 p.m. at W.D. Savage Park (aka North End Park),116 Thomas St., Pulaski.
The public is invited to come celebrate Black Independence Day with speakers, entertainment, vendors, games, dancing and more.
Food will be available for purchase, but attendees are encouraged to bring their grills, pop-up tents, picnic blankets and chairs, as we celebrate Juneteenth, a national holiday observing the end of slavery in the United States.
For more information, visit the Giles County NAACP Facebook page or call Benita Cross at 347-7755 or Janice Tucker at 309-1161.
—Giles NAACP
