Just Peachy Nutrition celebrates its Grand Opening April 8 with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony hosted by the Giles Chamber. Cutting the ribbon are (from left) Casey Cardin, Debbie Woods, Lottie Partridge, Jennifer Partridge, Haley Holt, Clay Woods, Heather Ayres, owners Abbey and Dalton Partridge, Lauren Reed, Trevan Rose, Jake Pfeiffer, Bob White, Leann Mize, Lauren Cox and Hagan Lamar. Just Peachy Nutrition is located on Mill Street directly beside Bob White Realty. Giles Chamber / Submitted
