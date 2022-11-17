Kayfabe Cave, Vintage Toy & Collectible Store, located at 110 S. First St. in Pulaski, is officially open! Husband and wife duo and Martin Methodist College alumni Jessie and Todd Camp cut the ribbon on the new venture in October at a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Giles Chamber. Hours are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from noon-6 p.m. Submitted
