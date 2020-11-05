Cornersville recently welcomed a new indoor play space.
Kidsville, located behind the Tennessean Truck Stop, includes climbing structures filled with activities targeted at children aged 6 months to 12 years old, as well as a cafe and a birthday party room.
Marshall County welcomed the new business with a ribbon cutting Oct. 24 to coincide with the grand opening.
“I can’t think of a better place for parents to bring their kids on a rainy, drizzly day like today,” Marshall County Mayor Mike Keny said. “I am so proud that this is in Marshall County, Tenn.”
Tennessean owners Greg and Christine Sachs were looking for a way to provide something needed in the local community, and to provide a local hangout for their own 2-year-old rather than having to drive up to Franklin and Spring Hill.
“It was our dream to create a place for the community to share with their young children,” Sachs said.
Their solution was to convert an existing 8,500-square-foot diesel garage into an elaborate play area.
“It was a real labor of love,” said Jerry Rosen, chief revenue officer of the Sachs Capital Group, the investment group behind Kidsville. “We hope this will be a great place for kids and families.”
The climbing structure is a three-level maze of bridges, slides and stairs with surprises around every turn, including funhouse mirrors, a zipline, swings and obstacles to climb over, under and through.
Some unique elements include an innertube slide, miniature soccer field and basketball court and a free-fall feature.
A small toddler area features the play space’s only motorized ride, an orca carousel, as well as several soft climbing pieces, ride-on items and sensory games.
Colorful signage throughout the facility was custom designed for Kidsville and produced locally at Holley’s Printing.
The cafe features kid-friendly favorites such as pizza and burgers, as well as snacks, treats and a few adult-oriented items like a teriyaki bowl.
The cafe is spacious and provides ample seating for parents or groups, with a good view of the play structure. Parents will also love the charging station for mobile phones and the music playlist — mainly hits from the 1990s and 2000s.
Kidsville offers birthday parties from basic to elaborate. They have several themes ready to go for party hosts: Kidsville, unicorns, pirates, and jungle, with colorful decorations to coordinate with the theme. A host of extras are available for an additional charge, including cotton candy, chocolate fondue and popcorn. Party packages are all-inclusive, with food, cake and favors provided. Christine Sachs said that parents “just show up, and we take care of everything.”
Sachs described classes she is planning to offer parents and children. The current offerings are arts and crafts and painting activities held after school hours.
“It is a time for parents to be creative with their children and put down the tablets,” she explained.
Based on demand, she hopes to add mommy and me classes for the very young.
