“What happens in the sewing group stays in the sewing group.”
For anyone wishing to join the Sewing Ladies of Prospect, where coffee and conversation flow freely, that’s the one and only rule.
But it isn’t entirely true. What happens in the sewing group never stays in Prospect. Their projects leave their small, rural community and travel to the ends of the Earth — literally.
More Than Art
On Sunday mornings at Prospect United Methodist Church, congregants often hear Kathleen Norman speak up during the announcements and say, “We’re sewing tomorrow.”
Akin to the way the bat signal lets Batman know Gotham City needs him, Norman’s words serve as the clarion call for Betsy Edgmon, Lit Stanford, Coleen Hickman, Linda LeDonne, Ginger Hanserd, Sissy Cooley, Beatrice Coleman and Joy Shackleford to assemble at the fellowship hall the next morning, because someone, somewhere, needs their help.
The sewing group didn’t begin as a ministry, though. It started as a way to teach the younger generation the beauty and value found in old fashioned know-how.
“Elkton School had an artist in residence who was teaching the children about quilting as an art form,” Norman recalled. “Each of the kids made a quilt square and colored it. They wanted somebody to sew the quilt squares together into a quilt top.”
As the school librarian, Edgmon’s daughter heard about the artist’s need and knew her mom could help out. Edgmon agreed and asked some of her friends from church to come along as well. So the ladies packed up their sewing machines and headed to art class — and going back to school was never so much fun.
“The children were fascinated with the sewing machines,” Edgmon said. “They would stand over our shoulders, watching us sew. They loved it.”
The ladies from Prospect did too. They especially loved it when they found out the quilts made in art class were going to a good cause.
“The quilts were going to the More Than Warmth project, which is a program founded by a teacher in Nashville,” Norman explained. “She has a curriculum that goes with it. She teaches the children about having a more peaceful world, and that everybody, no matter how young they are, can do something to make this a more peaceful world.”
When the ladies found out this was not simply an art project, that More Than Warmth quilts end up in the hands of underprivileged children all over the world, they were hooked.
“We ladies came back together, and we asked, ‘What else can we do?’” Norman said.
The answer? Way more than they thought possible.
Sew Good
From that point on, the ladies went about their days with their ears attuned to how they could continue using their sewing talents for good.
“The dialysis quilts came next,” said Norman, who is a retired nurse. “A lot of times dialysis patients get cold while undergoing treatment, so we started making lap quilts for them to keep.”
They even put their own, personal touch on the corner of each quilt, which actually served to get their name further out into the community.
“We had the tags say, ‘Handmade by Prospect United Methodist Women,’” Stanford said.
Then the projects really started rolling in. The ladies made blankets for Project Linus, a non-profit that distributes handmade blankets to children in need. After attending district meetings for the Methodist church, they heard of children in far away countries who didn’t have enough to wear. So they found a simple pattern and learned to make dresses from pillowcases. They could make tons of them at very little cost and send them with local teams as they ministered in third world countries through their denomination’s short-term missions program, Volunteers in Missions.
“They have taken them to India, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Haiti,” Norman said. “We normally stuff 50 dresses in a copy paper crate and send them.”
The group’s most recent project, however, required more work than they could handle, prompting the sewing group to throw open the doors to the fellowship hall and invite some new friends in to help.
Sew On
Following the devastating tornado outbreak in Kentucky in December 2021, Genelle Allen of Ardmore received an email from Hancock’s Fabric Store based out of Paducah, Ky. Hancock’s was calling all quilters to put together as many quilts as possible for families who had lost nearly everything in the devastation.
Allen and friends, Jill Marsh, Bonnie Harris, and Reba Brewer, were willing to lend their sewing skills, they simply needed a place to get together.
“I put a post on social media,” Allen said. “Lit saw it. She and I have been friends for a long time. She invited us to come up and sew with them.”
“Prospect Methodist has a large fellowship hall, a large supply of quilting items and an established group,” Stanford added. “It just made sense for us to join forces.”
So they did.
Ladies from Ardmore, Ala./Tenn., and Harvest, Ala., came up every Tuesday from December through mid February to make quilts. They worked all day, and like good Methodists do, they only took time out for a covered dish lunch.
The urgency of their project, and maybe the delicious lunches, even attracted the attention of some of the younger folks. McKenzie Mitchell and Emily Mitchell, ages 20 and 16 respectively, joined in the fun.
“I’m glad that they include the younger generation,” Emily Mitchell said. “It’s fun. They are teaching me how to sew, and we are getting to help people, too.”
Actually, they are helping a lot of people.
“Twenty quilts are ready to donate,” Norman said. “We have handmade quilts for all sizes — baby, toddler, lap quilts and bed size.”
“By combining our talents and skills, 20 quilts were sewn, quilted, and bound in record time for me to take up to Hancock’s in Paducah,” Allen said.
It’s truly an amazing thing that went on in Prospect. Warm quilts were made, new friendships were forged and valuable skills were passed on to the next generation.
They just hope the families in Kentucky feel the love and concern that went into every stitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.