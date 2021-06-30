In the time before time became a counted eternity, the people of the hills traveled what they called “The Road,” trading with other people who lived at the great salty water. Sometimes they lingered in smaller groups, sometimes they moved on quickly through the forest with its gloamings.
But there always came a time when some of their bravest sons and daughters heard a clarion call that struck them deep into their hearts’ cores. In response, they could only follow the red hawk’s flight above, leading them through the primeval forest that filled with the darkest midnight on even the brightest day.
If their hearts stayed true, they would pass changed, but unscathed, to the mystical three pillars of white oak trees. There in the highest branches lived the firehawk with its gimlet eye of fire and feathers that flashed out light as the sun.
Under the sentinel of trees, the called ones would sit beneath the spreading branches, and speak with the firehawk of many things. So great was the firehawk’s wisdom that the wisest of the brave could spend years with the firehawk and learn to count time through the movement of the sun and stars through the heavens, to calculate the swiftness of the running stream, to track the arc of the birds flying through the great trees’ branches and to understand the knowledge of worlds beyond worlds.
With all of its knowledge, innate power filled the mighty one. When the firehawk took to the sky, the sweep of its wings cracked the skies with a mighty thunder. Yet, its heart born of fire felt the sadness of the smallest creature. It would often take to the sky looking for those broken in bone and heart to heal.
When the called ones returned to their families after many days and nights, they were changed, filled with graceful power and compassionate strength. They tended the sick, taught the young while living in diverse communities of prosperity and might.
—UTS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.