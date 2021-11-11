The Giles County Public Library hosted a community event celebrating the upcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope at The University of Tennessee Southern’s Gault Fine Arts Center and Campus Green Nov. 6.
The event featured a variety of STEM activities for all ages, including demonstrations about light refraction, star life cycles, constellations and nebulae. The children in attendance enjoyed building and deploying stomp rockets with the assistance of a group of enthusiastic UTS students. Another popular station was creating nebula spin art paintings using re-purposed salad spinners.
GCPL, as one of just 60 libraries nation-wide selected to be part of the NASA@ My Library initiative, received supplemental materials from NASA for the event activities.
As the sun set, Jupiter, Saturn and Venus became visible in the night sky. Powerful telescopes were positioned so attendees could view the planets up close. Through the telescope, the rings of Saturn and the color variations on Jupiter along with its moons were visible.
The library showed a video about the JWST, which complements the Hubble Telescope as NASA’s flagship mission to explore the far reaches of the universe. The telescope has improved infrared capabilities and is 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Telescope. It is set to launch Dec. 18.
