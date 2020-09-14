Ah, summer… the sights, sounds and smells of the season — freshly cut grass, neighborhood kids splashing in a pool, a grill charged up and ready for the sizzle of a steak, the juicy, bright red of a freshly picked ripe tomato. The latest work of Pulaski native Sheree Rose Kelley is filled with the joys of summer.
The authors’ new cookbook, “Servin’ Up Summer,” is a cornucopia of the delights of the season.
The Giles County Public Library will hold an author event for Kelley Thursday, Sept. 17, from 5:30-7 p.m. at County Club Farms, 1855 Campbellsville Road, Pulaski. Social distancing protocols will be observed.
“My love of the country life starts with the ease of picking the seasons in daddy’s Pulaski garden,” Kelley explained. “When he calls me with ‘the cherries are ready,’ I know that a trip to his garden will lead to scrumptious jam. I give nods to my Giles County roots and my Nashville Wings.”
Kelley’s new cookbook includes recipes using seasonal fruits and vegetables of every variety. A fresh, new take on chicken salad, “California Chicken Salad” is just one of the recipes featured in the summer fare. Made with smoked chicken, it includes fresh peaches, sugar snap peas and toasted walnuts, all bathed in a lighter yogurt dressing instead of the usual mayonnaise.
“This is not your traditional southern chicken salad and it’s wonderful served with a side of fruit like summer cantaloupe and on a bed of fresh lettuce,” Kelley recommends.
Kelley has a unique and celebrated perspective on food.
“Growing up in Pulaski, family food and cooking were a part of everyday life at home,” she said. “While other neighborhood children played outside, I spent hours in the kitchen watching my grandmother Jewel whip up one delicious recipe after another.”
The author and local cooking celebrity, often appearing on local television and featured in newspapers and magazine articles, is the executive director of historic Belle Meade Plantation and their restaurant the Belle Meade Meat and Three. She is also the culinary loft manager and CEO at the plantation’s winery.
For more information about the event and to make a reservation, call 931-762-2710 or visit the Giles County Public Library Facebook page.
