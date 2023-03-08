The Giles County Public Library is hosting its annual quilt show throughout the month of March.
Historians date quilts and quilting back to ancient Egypt and China. A quilt is defined as a coverlet or blanket that is made of two layers of fabric, with a layer of wool, cotton or even feathers between them, and stitched firmly together by hand or by machine.
In the 11th century, quilting held together the padding worn under the armor of knights. In the 18th century, it was fashionable for women to wear quilted petticoats and men to wear quilted waistcoats.
Today, quilts are often family heirlooms, a part of our family’s history. They are lovingly crafted by the matriarchs of past generations, used practically for warmth, made as tributes or as an artistic outlet. They are passed from one generation to the next and, to most everyone, they simply mean love and comfort.
“The quilts will be on display through the month of March in honor of National Quilt Month,” Director Cindy Nesbitt said.
The quilts on display feature a variety of styles and patterns, with pieces dating from the newly created to treasured family heirlooms. The works of art will remain on display through March 31 during regular library hours. The library is located at 122 S. Second St. in Pulaski.
For more information on this or any of the events at the library, call 363-2720 or check out the calendar of events on their website at gilescountylibrary.org or on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.