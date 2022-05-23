Three of the Giles County Public Library’s programs will take a break this summer.
The Teen Creative Club, Fandomonium and Lego Club programs will go on hiatus during the months of June and July to make way for the library’s various Summer Reading activities.
The gatherings will resume in the fall.
For more information, call 363-2720 visit gilescountylibrary.org or find them on Facebook
—GCPL
