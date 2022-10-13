The Giles County Public Library has become known for its innovative, educational and fun activities for all members of the community. They are doing it again with the STEM/STEAM Club for Teens, ages 9-16.
“We started doing STEM/STEAM projects with the Boys and Girls Club once a week with the fun STEM kits that we have,” Library Director Cindy Nesbitt explained. “We decided to start a new program here in the library to do the same thing and we hope to garner interest in more teen activity with this club.”
In case you are unfamiliar with the acronyms, STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. STEAM is the same with the inclusion of “A” for art. The club will provide unique experiments and exploration in all those areas in a new way.
“We have put together 13 STEM kits that cover water science, invisible science, electricity, sound science, space, coding and much more,” Nesbitt said. “We will be doing hands-on experiments and some unique things that will be an extra opportunity, outside of school, to learn and have fun.”
“We are starting in October and we will see what interest there is,” Nesbitt said. “We have put a lot of effort into the kits and they are even available for checkout for parents and teachers to use with their kids at home or school.”
The Giles County Public Library Stem/STEAM Club will begin Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Hutton Brown Room at the library, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski.
Learn more by calling 363-2720 or visit gilescountylibrary.org to “check-out” all the Library’s programs. All are FREE to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.