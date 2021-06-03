Looking for fun activities for the kids this summer with an added bonus of keeping those learning skills sharp? The Giles County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is just what you’ve been looking for.
The program runs June 7- July 16, and you can register online at gilescountypubliclibrary.readsquared.com/ComingSoon.aspx.
This year’s theme of “Tails and Tales” is a collaborative one.
“The theme is one that most all of the libraries across the country will be using for summer reading,” Library Director Cindy Nesbitt said. “Each day of the week targets a different group of kids with activities we have planned that go along with the theme of each week.
“We also have a special program each week that all of the kids can come to at First National Bank’s theater room. Each week will have a different type of animal theme — we’re starting with a “zoo” theme.
“We applied for and were chosen for the virtual zoo activity with the Nashville Zoo. It is a pre-recorded video of story book readings, along with the animals in the stories that actually live at the Nashville Zoo.”
Plans for week two will feature the ever-popular Mr. Bond’s Science Guys.
“Mr. Bond and the Science Guys will be here June 16,” Nesbitt added. “They will teach the kids about different kinds of tails, such as comet tails and other related science tails and tales.”
Week three’s theme is Wild Animals/Safari and will include a visit from Bob Tarter Animalogy with a few live friends he will bring along June 24.
There are equally exciting plans for weeks four and five.
“The fourth week is Pets & Farm/Career Theme and UT Extension will be talking about farm animals with an activity June 28 at the 4-H conference building. Morgan Sutton, director of the Animal Shelter, along with a representative from Giles County Animal Hospital will be at First National’s theater room to talk to the kids about taking care of their pets, animal careers, etc.
“The fifth week is Endangered Animals and the special activity will be our Pleasant Run Creek Walk with TWRA Officer David Crane.
“And the sixth week is Animal Heroes Theme and Crystal Guess and her therapy dog will be with us to talk about therapy animals.”
There are no reading lists; participants are encouraged to read whatever books they want to read and log their reading online in the ReadSquared program. The participants can also create an avatar and earn badges and other rewards on the site.
“We are also planning to have a couple of story walks, one at Sharewood Park and another that we hope to be in windows of various businesses around the Square,” Nesbitt said.
Program Coordinator Teresa Burns and Teen Services Librarian Elizabeth Roller planned all the activities.
“They have done an awesome job!” Nesbitt insisted.
“We have been doing stories and activities for the past couple of months with First National Bank employee’s kids on Wednesdays. One of the kids said this past Wednesday that we were more fun than the playground. So we took that as a great compliment! We are so excited to be having a more normal Summer Reading Program this year and are looking forward to many, many kids signing up and participating.”
For more information about Tails and Tales or any of the library’s programs, call 363-2720 or “check out” their Facebook page.
