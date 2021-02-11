Life Choice Pregnancy Resource Center has served Giles Countians for 15 years and is dedicated to creating and maintaining healthy, new life for future generations. The vision of the center is to operate as a pregnancy resource center to target and improve quality of life that affects the individual, family and community by providing faith-based education.
Counseling and material support are provided for the prevention of: abortion, teen pregnancy, the high school dropout rate, divorce, premature births; low birth weight, sexually transmitted disease, infertility, child abuse and poor nutrition. Services also include information on the effects of smoking, drug and alcohol abuse, domestic violence and child poverty on the community.
The center is currently working to raise funds for an ultrasound machine.
According to Director JoAnne Beam, “Statistics show that 80 percent of pregnant women who saw their baby on the ultrasound chose life instead of abortion.
“In the 15 years we have been open, we have helped over 430 women. Not all were abortion-minded, but some were. If we had had an ultrasound at that time, I think there was a good chance that they would have chosen life.”
The mission of the center is faith-based and, through the generosity of like-minded local citizens and churches, the dream of the ultrasound equipment has started.
“The local churches and citizens of Giles County are currently donating towards an ultrasound machine for Life Choice Pregnancy Center Inc.,” Beam said. “The cost, that will include training, insurance and the machine, is around $30,000.
“We know that this seems high, but given the fact lives could be saved and the fact that the community has always been generous when it comes to helping others, we are hoping that this will be successful.”
Anyone interested in making a donation may contact the center at 363-4133 or send donations to: Life Choice PRC, P.O. Box 331, Pulaski, TN 38478. Donations may also be dropped by the center at 412 S. Second St., Pulaski.
“I am in the office Thursdays from 1-6 p.m. and that would be the best time to donate in person,” Beam said.
