The Literary Club of Pulaski will celebrate more than 100 years of sharing their deep love for reading in November.
A dedication of a “Little Free Library,” located at the Pulaski Recreation Center, will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 14.
Throughout the years, the formality of meetings has changed, new members have come and gone, but the 1920s motto, “The excellence of knowledge is that wisdom giveth life to them that have it,” has remained at the core of the club’s purpose.
A July 1886 PULASKI CITIZEN article mentioned the first meeting of The Pulaski Literary Club. The earliest members recorded were Miss Carrie Smith, Miss Ida May Smith, Mr. Will Smith, and Mrs. J. Bateman in 1896. No further documentation has been located until the early 1900s, when The Twentieth Century Club was founded and federated.
In the 1920s, the club met every two weeks, reviewing and discussing books, poetry, magazine articles and possibly original essays and other works.
Their club motto became, “The excellence of knowledge is that wisdom giveth life to them that have it,” and they adopted the Narcissus as the club flower, with colors of white and yellow.
In the late 1930s, the club was still meeting every two weeks, sometimes discussing linked work, such as a book on Woodrow Wilson, an article on World War I, as well as additional information on the World War. Roll call was answered by assigned quotes, opinions, news topics, etc. For many years, discussion focused mostly on news.
Moving into the 1940s, discussions were based mostly on favorites or opinion questions. A poem was printed in the Yearbook: “Who Hath a Book” by Wilbur D. Nesbitt. Discussions were based on themes including Short Stories, Drama, Southern History, Christmas, Biography, Fiction, Magazine Articles, Personal Recollections, Music, Poetry, Art, Religion, Literature Critiques, Regions (i.e. South America, 1942), Personality Sketches, Hollywood and Science, with news frequently included.
The club celebrated its 25th anniversary Sept. 1, 1945, by repeating the 1920 duties at the first meeting. Fall readings that year included much war-related geography/biography, while December included Best Novel and Best Short Story of 1945. In May of that year, the club included what we would now call Black History. In 1947, Mrs. Martin presented a history of Giles County, and at the last meeting, the members enjoyed games and contests. The following year, the name was changed to the Twentieth Century Literary Club.
A collect by Mary Stewart was listed in the Yearbook in 1950, which continues to be recited at the present club meetings. Beginning in 1955, meetings became monthly, with hostesses sometimes paired.
A Golden Anniversary Tea was held Sept 19, 1970, with Mrs. Clyde (Elizabeth Zuccarello) Ealy, a member since 1937, serving as hostess. Mrs. Ealy was an active member for 50 years until 1988, when she was designated an honorary member. Other member at this time included Mrs. George (Nita) Worsham, Mrs. Roy (Ruby) Brownlow, Mrs. JW Berry (active members for 50- 56 years), Miss Margaret Butler, Mrs. Earl Zucarello, Mrs. Jerome (Elizabeth) Abernathy, Mrs. JW Harwell, Mrs. TK (Addie) Gordon (40-49 years), Mrs. R. Bruce Wilson, Mrs. Marvin Rainey and Miss Rebecca May (30-34 years).
In more recent years, the club has begun the practice of collecting donations from members, with money added from the Treasury to provide help to various organizations at Christmas. The first donation in 1995 was given to the Help Center. Other recipients of the club’s Christmas donation have included Red Cross, the Minor Hill Library, the Giles County Public Library Children’s Program, Hope House, Life Choice PRC, Safe Haven, Angel Tree children, the Giles County Humane Association, Child Development Center, the Giles County Public Library community room and the Giles County Historical Commission.
Also, through the years, the club has interspersed programs of interest. These programs have included a Roaring 20s Garden Party, special guests Margaret Vaughn, Tennessee Poet Laureate, authors Marian Pickett, and Lois Aymett from the Giles County Writers Club, a visit to Te-lah-nay’s Wall, reports from members about trips and events of interest, and our very own Antique Road Show tea at Cynthia Lancaster’s home.
The Literary Club of Pulaski invites those who have been members of the club, their families and friends to join us at our 100-Year Anniversary event Saturday, Nov. 14, at noon at the Pulaski Recreation Center. We would LOVE to have you celebrate this momentous event with us.
—Literary Club of Pulaski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.