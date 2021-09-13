Do you know or are you perhaps one of the millions of people in the U.S. who suffers from what is known as a chronic health condition? If you are unsure, a chronic condition is a condition or illness that recurs or is persistent for a long period of time and may last for a person’s entire life. Examples include arthritis, asthma, diabetes, hypertension, chronic pain, anxiety disorders, stroke, COPD, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, obesity and the side effects from cancer treatment.
UT Extension and the Giles County Health Department are partnering to present Living Well With Chronic Conditions to help Giles Countians who suffer from chronic illnesses to have a better quality of life. Friends and caregivers are also welcome to attend the workshop.
“The goal of the workshop is to build confidence around managing health, staying active and enjoying life,” explained instructor Myra Walker of UT Extension. “We’re pleased to be partnering with the Center and the Health Department to bring this program to the community.”
The program was developed by Stanford University and is a six-week group education workshop that meets once a week. The program is designed to teach people to self-manage their disease and provides support for continuing normal daily activities and dealing with the emotions that arise from having chronic health issues. The workshops are designed to be fun and interactive and participants share their successes and build a common source of support.
Another focus of the program is to help those with chronic conditions and their caregivers to make the most of their medical care and communicate more effectively with their health care providers. The program is not meant to replace any existing program or treatment. The workshop content complements ongoing programs or medical treatment and is designed to enhance regular medical treatment and disease-specific education. In addition, many people have more than one chronic condition and it will give them the skills to coordinate all the things needed to manage their health, as well as to help them keep active in their lives.
Instructing with Walker will be Health Department Educator Savannah Jenkins.
“Topics covered in the program will include: techniques to deal with problems experienced by persons dealing with one or more chronic conditions such as frustration, fatigue, anger, pain and isolation; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals; healthy eating and managing stress and relaxation.”
Living Well With Chronic Conditions is a six-week program — once per week, two hours per session — and is FREE of charge. Classes will begin at noon Wednesday, Sept. 15, and continue each Wednesday through Oct. 20 at the Giles County Senior Center.
For more information or to register for the program, call the Giles County Senior Center at 363-6610, Ext. 3, or Giles Extension at 363-3523.
Social distancing protocols will be followed.
