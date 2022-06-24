Pulaski resident Chrissy Hood is a new graduate of the Partners in Policymaking Leadership Institute. This nationally recognized program is designed to create leaders with disability expertise in every community throughout Tennessee. Hood now joins more than 500 other Tennesseans as one of those leaders.
“The experience was even better than I imagined,” Hood said. “I have learned so much about programs and services and disability issues that really matter for our community. I have developed relationships across the state with disability leaders and policymakers. I am excited to use this experience to benefit our community.”
Partners in Policymaking is offered by the Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities. Hood was selected to join the class of 2021-22. The class spent two full-day sessions every month for seven months learning about Tennessee’s disability services system. Topics included inclusive education, adult supports, media training and tools to help people with disabilities have as much say in their own lives as possible.
“We kept hearing over and over in Partners about how important it is to share our stories,” Hood said. “I’ll work as hard to share other stories in our community as I do my own. Together, our voices lead to real change.”
The Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities has offered its Partners in Policymaking Leadership Institute since 1993. To learn more about the Council and the Partners program, visit tn.gov/cdd. —TNCDD
