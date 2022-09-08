Luke Bryan and AGCO Corporation, a leader in agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, rolled out FENDT & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn Aug. 25. The limited-edition snack was made with the help of Giles County’s Merritt Popcorn Co.
Available in Bold Butter and Chart Toppin’ Churro flavors, Boldly Grown Popcorn was available for sale exclusively on BoldlyGrownGoods.com and sold out in short order.
Fendt will donate $25,000 from the popcorn sales to the National FFA Organization, which prepares members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.
Fendt is an official sponsor of Luke Bryan’s annual “Farm Tour” and, in 2021, Fendt and Bryan produced “Rise Before Sunrise,” a digital video series featuring more than 20 mini-episodes that provided a glimpse into Bryan’s mind while he plowed his Tennessee farm field using his Fendt 724 Vario tractor.
Merritt Popcorn Co. is a multi-generational family-owned and -operated farm and popcorn producer in Giles County.
“We are excited to partner with Fendt and Luke Bryan on this special project to benefit FFA,” Michael Merritt said. “There was such incredible demand for this limited edition that it sold out quickly. The team is looking into the possibility for a second batch. Please visit boldlygrowngoods.com for updates.
“We’re doubly pleased that as a result of the limited edition selling out, Fendt is making a $25,000 donation to the National Future Farmers of America organization.”
Co-owner David Merritt added, “Seeing popcorn that we helped make being sold to benefit FFA is cool. The new Fendt tractor and planter at Luke’s farm was impressive to work with!”
Merritt Popcorn is available in Pulaski at The Local Farmer, Johnson’s Foods and Davis & Eslick, and online at merrittpop.com.
—Merritt Popcorn
