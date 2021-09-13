STRHS Pulaski officials have announced the addition of physical therapist Dr. Megan Boatright Coble to the Southern Tennessee Physical Therapy Rehab Services outpatient team.
“We are excited to have Megan joining our outpatient therapy team,” hospital CEO Jim Edmondson said. “Her expertise in physical therapy along with bringing new services to our program will elevate our therapy program to a higher level. She is extremely talented and has a wonderful rapport with patients and health care providers.”
Coble received her Bachelor’s of Science in Physical Education and Wellness from Tennessee Tech University of Cookeville and went on to earn her Doctorate of Physical Therapy at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis in 2014. She is a residency trained therapist in Orthopedics and obtained her Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS) in 2017.
She is an active member of the American Physical Therapy Association-Tennessee Chapter and served as the treasurer of the Tennessee Physical Therapy Political Action Committee in 2015.
Coble began her practice in her native Pulaski in 2014 and strives to optimize the functional ability of patients of all ages with her expertise in orthopedics, vestibular conditions, wound care, post-op care, chronic pain and geriatrics. She is also certified in dry needling.
Coble has a special interest in Pelvic Health therapy with plans to continue her education in this area to bring this specialty to the citizens of Giles County.
For additional information about Coble, or how to make an appointment, call 363-9385. Southern Tennessee Therapy Services treats pediatric and adult patients in the outpatient office and gym located on the STRHS Pulaski campus.
—STRHS Pulaski
