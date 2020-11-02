Mike Mayfield and Will Mayfield, both of Pulaski, have been elected as delegates to the 137th American Angus Association (AAA) Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 9 at the Kansas City (Mo.) Convention Center, reports AAA CEO Mark McCully.
The local AAA members are two of 301 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as representatives at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the AAA board.
The Annual Meeting will provide a modified line up of high-quality education, without compromising the safety and security of those in attendance. Socially-distanced educational sessions, an awards dinner and fund-raiser will be hosted, along with industry updates from thought-leaders and Association staff.
AAA is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle, visit
—AAA
