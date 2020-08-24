Conway Farm of Prospect is a new member of the American Angus Association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization.
Additionally, Bracie Leann Cagle, Collin Craig Cagle, Hadley Chase Jordan and Sam Barnickle, all of Pulaski, and Stratton Stafford of Minor Hill are new junior members of the AAA.
AAA is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.
Visit NJAA.info to learn more about the National Junior Angus Association. For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association, visit angus.org.
—AAA
