Each year March is designated as Extension Month across the state of Tennessee.
UT Extension provides a gateway to the University of Tennessee as the outreach unit of the UT Institute of Agriculture. It is a statewide educational organization, funded by federal, state and local governments, that brings research-based information about agriculture, family and consumer sciences, and resource development to the people of Tennessee where they live and work.
Tennessee State University Cooperative Extension is a partner of UT Extension with a mission to help educate and provide information to limited resource urban and rural individuals, families, small farmers and other groups.
In 2022, agents and staff in the Giles County office fulfilled UT and TSU’s mission by making 13,882 direct contacts with Giles County citizens through 7,192 group meetings and 557 on-site visits. 472,417 contacts were also made through mass outreach and digital contacts.
County extension agents and staff are supported by area and state faculty as well as the educational and research resources and activities of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the 74 land-grant universities throughout the nation.
To meet our staff and learn more about how Extension’s programs and resources can help you, visit our office at 132 S. Second St. in Pulaski. Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Visit our county website at giles.tennessee.edu, find us on Facebook at UT TSU Extension-Giles County or give us a call at 363-3523.
—Giles Extension
