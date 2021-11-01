Maury Regional Provides Assistance Through Certified Application Counselors
Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace insurance plans begins Nov. 1. Consumers who purchase health insurance through the Marketplace must enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
According to Maury Regional Chief Financial Officer Charlie Brinkley, it is important that consumers understand they must select a plan that covers their county of residence and must ensure their provider(s) participates in the plan. Maury Regional Health (MRH) entities participate in the following health insurance plans sold through the Marketplace for 2022:
• BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
• United HealthCare
• Bright Health
• Oscar business plans
MRH entities include Maury Regional Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center, Wayne Medical Center, Lewis Health Center and Maury Regional Medical Group practices. MRH does not participate in AmBetter of Tennessee, myCigna Health Connect or Oscar individual plans. MRH does not have a direct participation contract with Oscar; however, Oscar business plans access the Cigna network in Tennessee while individual plans do not.
“Choosing the right plan helps consumers ensure they are able to see the provider of their choice,” said Brinkley. “Maury Regional Health has seven certified application counselors who can assist residents in our area by answering questions about available plans and the enrollment process.”
To schedule a meeting with one of MRH’s open enrollment financial counselors, call 931-381-1111, Ext. 7262 or email FinancialCounselor@MauryRegional.com. Appointment options include in-person (select locations), over-the-phone or WebEx.
—MRH
