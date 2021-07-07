Markets on the Farm celebrates a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Giles Chamber June 4. Cutting the ribbon are Brittany Trevarthan, Jonathan Howes, Kenslee Howes, Abi-Jade Howes, Heather Howes, Heather Ayres, John Luke Howes, Katelyn Smith, Dainty T-Flatt, Hayven T-Flatt, Jessica Worster, Kenneth Worster, Justin Worster, Landon Worster, Susan Tidwell and Lauren Cox. Markets on the Farm is located at 726 Hickory Drive in Pulaski and features various vendors, food trucks and more on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 615-556-8779. Giles Chamber / Submitted
