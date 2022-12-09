Mashburn Family Care celebrates its Grand Opening with an open house and ribbon cutting performed by the Giles Chamber. After welcoming several businesses, friends and guests, owners Ann Mashburn and Steven Mashburn cut the ribbon, while being cheered on by (from left) Jessie Parker, Health Navigator Whitney Moore, Pat Miles, owner Patrick Mashburn, Rhett Peters, owner Natalie Mashburn, Stacey Hamilton and Courtney Lewandowski. The clinic is located at 1102 E. College St. in Pulaski, the building formerly occupied by NHC HomeCare. Visit them Monday-Thursay, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. GC Chamber / Submitted
