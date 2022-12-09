The Maury Regional Cancer Center has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in positron emission tomography (PET) as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). PET is an advanced imaging modality used to diagnose or treat a variety of diseases, including many types of cancer.
PET, also called PET imaging or a PET scan, is a type of nuclear medicine imaging, a branch of medical imaging that utilizes small amounts of radioactive material, injected into the patient, to generate images of the precise location and extent of diseases like cancer or other abnormalities within the body.
“This re-accreditation from the American College of Radiology is a testament to the quality measures in place at the Maury Regional Cancer Center to ensure our imaging procedures are safe, accurate and reliable,” Imaging Director Pam Williams said. “I am pleased to share this exciting news and am grateful for the exceptional team of health care providers who have made this essential distinction possible.”
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR practice parameters and technical standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Reviewers assess image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
The Maury Regional Cancer Center is accredited by the American College of Radiology and the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons. Physicians who treat cancer patients specialize in medical oncology, hematology and radiation oncology. Visit MauryRegional.com/Cancerfor a full overview of available services.
