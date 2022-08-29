The Maury Regional Health Board of Trustees has accepted the resignation of CEO Davin Turner, DO, effective Aug. 16, according to Board Chair Houston Parks.
“Dr. Turner will be pursuing other opportunities,” said Parks. “We wish him the best in the future.”
According to Parks, Maury Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Martin Chaney, MD, will serve as interim CEO. Dr. Chaney previously served in this role in 2021 following the retirement of former CEO Alan Watson, while also continuing to serve as the organization’s chief medical officer.
“Dr. Chaney is highly respected and a proven leader at the organization,” said Parks. “The Board is confident that he will provide the operational direction needed for the organization to thrive and achieve its mission of serving the region with clinical excellence and compassionate care.”
Dr. Chaney has approximately 24 years of clinical and management experience. As chief medical officer at Maury Regional Health, he has been responsible for the areas of clinical quality, physician relations, physician recruitment and the hospital medicine program. Dr. Chaney received his medical degree from University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, and completed his residency at University of South Alabama Hospital and Clinics. He is board certified in internal medicine and pediatrics.
“Maury Regional is a vital health care provider for the area, with a 68-year history. The Board is confident the health system will continue to grow while delivering superior patient care to the communities it serves,” said Parks.
—MRH
