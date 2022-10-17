The Maury Regional Health Board of Trustees has appointed Martin Chaney, MD, as chief executive officer, according to Board Chair Houston Parks. Dr. Chaney previously held the title of interim CEO.
“Dr. Chaney’s experience as a physician and operational leader at the health system, along with his exceptional performance as chief medical officer and interim CEO, has culminated in the board concluding that Dr. Chaney is the premier choice to lead Maury Regional Health into the future,” said Parks. “Dr. Chaney, complemented by a strong executive team, will provide the leadership to ensure that clinical excellence and compassionate care are at the heart of all that we do to serve residents.”
Dr. Chaney has approximately 24 years of clinical and management experience, 20 of which have been at Maury Regional Health. Prior to taking the helm of the regional health system, he has served in the roles of interim CEO and chief medical officer. Dr. Chaney received his medical degree from University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala., and completed his residency at University of South Alabama Hospital and Clinics. He is board certified in internal medicine and pediatrics.
“It is an honor to be selected to lead Maury Regional Health,” said Dr. Chaney. “As a physician, my calling is to provide exceptional care and that passion will continue to drive my decisions leading this organization. Every patient who entrusts us with their health care deserves that commitment, and I am dedicated to ensuring our patients have a quality experience at every point in their health care journey.”
—MRMC
