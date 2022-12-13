For the 18th consecutive term, Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) has received an “A” grade, the highest possible ranking, from The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for the fall of 2022.
This is a national distinction that acknowledges the center’s accomplishments in protecting patients from preventative harm and errors.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.
“The protection and safety of all patients is our top priority,” said Martin Chaney, MD, Maury Regional Health CEO. “This acknowledgement from The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a direct reflection of the diligence our employees have when caring for patients. I extend my utmost appreciation and gratitude to all Maury Regional Medical Center staff members who consistently make this recognition possible.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 30 national performance measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to nearly 3,000 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The methodology of this process is peer-reviewed and fully transparent with results free to the public.
“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”
To learn more about MRMC’s commitment to quality — including accreditations, certifications and recognitions — visit MauryRegional.com/Quality. Visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org for more information about the Hospital Safety Grade, including details on individual hospital grades and rankings.
—MRMC
