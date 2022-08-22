Maury Regional Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Get With the Guidelines® — Resuscitation Silver Award for its commitment to treating in-hospital cardiac arrest, ultimately helping to improve survival rates.
Each year, more than 300,000 adults and children experience an in-hospital cardiac arrest[1], according to the American Heart Association. Survival from cardiac arrest largely depends on timely medical emergency team response and effective CPR.
The Get With The Guidelines - Resuscitation program was developed to help save the lives of patients who experience in-hospital cardiac arrests by consistently following the most up-to-date research-based guidelines for treatment as outlined by the American Heart Association. Guidelines include following protocols for patient safety, medical emergency team response, effective and timely resuscitation (CPR) and post-resuscitation care. Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure the care provided to patients is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines.
“Maury Regional Health is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest resuscitation guidelines from the American Heart Association,” said former Maury Regional Health CEO Davin Turner, DO. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and protocols to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help more patients who have cardiac arrest survive. The end goal is to ensure more people in our region can experience longer, healthier lives.”
Maury Regional Medical Center received the award for meeting specific measures in treating adult patients who experience cardiac arrest in the hospital.
“We are pleased to recognize Maury Regional Medical Center for its commitment in following these guidelines,” said Tia Raymond, MD, national chairperson of the American Heart Association’s Resuscitation Systems of Care Advisory Group and a pediatric cardiac intensivist at Medical City Children’s Hospital in Dallas. “Hospitals that participate in Get With The Guidelines often see improved patient outcomes and improved survival rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
As southern Middle Tennessee’s only Heart Center, Maury Regional Medical Center provides a vast array of services that include interventional procedures, pacemaker and defibrillator implants and treatment of acute pulmonary embolism and peripheral artery disease. Physicians are members of Vanderbilt Heart and are complemented by a highly-skilled and experienced team that strives to achieve the best possible outcomes. Maury Regional Medical Center is recognized as a Chest Pain Center with PCI by the American College of Cardiology and holds certification in the treatment of heart failure from The Joint Commission. To learn more, visit MauryRegional.com/Heart.
