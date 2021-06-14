Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) was awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing MRMC’s achievements in providing safer health care. This is the 15th consecutive reporting period in which MRMC earned an ‘A’ rating.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general acute-care hospitals across the country and updated every six months that assesses how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
“The fact that Maury Regional Medical Center has earned 15 consecutive ‘A’ ratings from the Leapfrog Group is a testament to our care team’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the best and safest care for our patients,” said Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson. “I am extremely proud of the team whose consistently exemplary work has made this distinction possible.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The methodology of this process is peer-reviewed and fully transparent with results free to the public.
“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Maury Regional Medical Center shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”
In addition to MRMC’s existing patient safety measures, Maury Regional Health has implemented several additional safety precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These precautions include but are not limited to point-of-entry screenings, universal masking, modified hospital visitation, social distancing protocols, frequent and rigorous disinfection of all touched surfaces, hand sanitizer stations readily available and symptomatic patients treated in separate areas.
To learn more about MRMC’s commitment to quality, including accreditations, certifications and recognitions, visit MauryRegional.com.
—MRMC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.