The laboratory at Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) has been awarded re-accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) following a recent on-site inspection.
During the accreditation process, inspectors examined the laboratory’s records and the quality control of procedures from the preceding two years. Inspectors also examined laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, safety programs and records, facilities and overall management.
“Our team of licensed medical lab professionals and pathologists in the Laboratory perform vital work in the process of diagnosing and treating our patients,” Maury Regional Health CEO Dr. Martin Chaney said. “I commend them for their dedication to excellence as demonstrated by this consistent achievement.”
The CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program has been in place since the early 1960s and is designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients. The U.S. federal government recognizes the program as being equal to or more stringent than the government’s own inspection program.
“The Maury Regional Laboratory has excelled over the past two years in their engagement and performance to meet the highest standards of excellence,” said Laboratory Director Van Hendrickson.
The laboratory at Maury Regional Medical Center collects and processes specimens to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of hospital inpatients, Emergency Department patients and affiliate facilities. Maury Regional Medical Center’s lab is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.
—MRMC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.