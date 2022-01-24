Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) has again been awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing MRMC’s achievements in providing safer health care. This is the 16th consecutive reporting period in which MRMC earned an ‘A’ rating.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to general hospitals across the country and updated every six months. During the evaluation process, hospitals are assessed on how well they prevent medical errors, injuries, accidents and infections as well as the systems they have in place to prevent other harms to patients in their care.
“This consistent recognition from The Leapfrog Group is a reflection of our health care team’s commitment that our patients receive the safest and highest quality care,” said Maury Regional Health Interim CEO Martin Chaney, MD. “I am extremely proud of and grateful for the team whose efforts have made this recognition possible for the past 16 reporting periods.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 30 national performance measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,900 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The methodology of this process is peer-reviewed and fully transparent with results free to the public.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Maury Regional Medical Center for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
To learn more about MRMC’s commitment to quality, including accreditations, certifications and recognitions, visit MauryRegional.com/Quality.
—MRMC
