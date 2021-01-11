Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) was awarded an “A” in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing MRMC’s achievements in providing safer health care.
This is the 14th consecutive reporting period in which MRMC earned an “A” rating.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to general acute-care hospitals across the country and updated every six months that assesses how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.
“This patient rating from The Leapfrog Group reflects our care team’s ongoing commitment to monitoring and evaluating our performance across national patient safety measures to ensure the best care for our patients,” said Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson. “We know these are uncertain times, but our community can rest assured that our physicians and staff go above and beyond to ensure our patients’ safety — now and always.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The methodology of this process is peer-reviewed and fully transparent with results free to the public.
“We see in the news every day the extraordinary courage of clinicians and staff caring for patients stricken by COVID-19. What’s less apparent — yet equally laudable — are the untold efforts behind the scenes to protect patients. Hospitals’ commitment to the fundamentals have saved lives, too, like preventing infection, ensuring universal hand hygiene and double and triple checking everything to avoid errors,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We are grateful for the heroic efforts of hospitals across the nation and applaud their efforts that are protecting our families.”
In addition to MRMC’s existing patient safety measures, Maury Regional Health has implemented several safety precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These precautions include but are not limited to point-of-entry screenings, universal masking, modified hospital visitation, social distancing protocols, frequent and rigorous disinfection of all touched surfaces, hand sanitizer stations readily available and symptomatic patients treated in separate areas.
To learn more about MRMC’s commitment to quality, including accreditations, certifications and recognitions, visit MauryRegional.com.
—MRMC
