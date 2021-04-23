The Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Hospital Association recognized Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) as one of 14 birthing hospitals in the state to receive the “BEST for Babies” award designation for efforts to reduce infant deaths in 2020. This is the second year MRMC has earned this distinction.
The Tennessee Department of Health has partnered with state birthing hospitals since 2014 to promote safe sleep for infants and to help give Tennessee babies a great start to life. The “BEST” award is an acronym for: Breastfeeding, Early elective delivery reduction and Safe sleep for Tennessee babies. To receive the award designation, recognized hospitals must have implemented breastfeeding safety and education initiatives, reduced elective deliveries and promoted safe sleeping practices for babies to reduce infant deaths.
“The physicians, nurses and lactation specialists on our childbirth floor go above and beyond to provide exemplary care, education and support for the families and babies we serve,” said Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson. “I am grateful to our team for their ongoing commitment to outstanding care and safety.”
In addition to its recognition as a “BEST for Babies” hospital, Maury Regional Medical Center is also a designated Baby-Friendly facility by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for efforts to provide breastfeeding mothers the information, confidence and skills needed to initiate and continue breastfeeding their babies successfully.
The medical center offers an entire floor dedicated to childbirth and gynecological care. Services at MRMC include a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), breastfeeding support, newborn care and expectant parent education.
Learn more at Childbirth.MauryRegional.com.
—MRMC
